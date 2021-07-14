Rhea Ripley Says Her Chemistry With Charlotte Flair ‘Has Gotten a Lot More Brutal’

Rhea Ripley has been battling with Charlotte Flair for a while now, and she discussed the evolution of their chemistry in a new interview. Ripley is set to face off with Flair again with her Raw Women’s Championship on the line at Money in the Bank and she spoke with Planeta Wrestling to talk about how they work off of each other.

“I feel like our chemistry has gotten a lot more brutal,” Ripley said (per Fightful). “We definitely know each other and each other’s strategies and I know that I have to have my eyes in the back of my head every time I step in the ring with her or even without her because no doubt, she is going to be around somewhere lurking. Our chemistry has definitely taken that turn where we just wanted to pretty much punch each other in the face as hard as we can. We’re at that point where we don’t care about each other and want to fight. One of us is going to end up victorious and it’s going to be me.”