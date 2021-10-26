Rhea Ripley Claims She ‘Would Have Been Fired’ If She Kept Her Longer Hair in WWE

– During a recent interaction with a fan account on Instagram, WWE Superstar and women’s tag team champion Rhea Ripley answered the question posed by fan post, “What if Rhea Ripley kept her long hair?” According to Ripley herself, if she did, she would’ve been “fired” by WWE.

The RipleyRhea_WWE Instagram account shared a photo of Ripley when her hair was much longer, which you can see below. The former Raw women’s champion later answered the question in the comments section, writing simply, “I would have been fired.” She didn’t elaborate further on the subject.

Ripley first signed with WWE in 2017 and debuted as part of the NXT brand. She joined the Raw roster earlier his year, later becoming a Raw and women’s tag team champion.