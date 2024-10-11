wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Reportedly Close To Signing New Deal With WWE
October 11, 2024 | Posted by
PWInsider Elite (via Wrestling Inc) reports that Rhea Ripley is said to be close to signing a new long-term deal with WWE. The two sides are reportedly close to an agreement, and all that’s left is for it to be signed. A source believes that is “just a matter of time.” The deal will keep her for five more years and give her a “considerable” financial increase.
