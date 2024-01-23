Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes & More React to Raw Coming To Netflix in 2025

The big news today is WWE’s deal to bring Raw to Netflix starting next year and Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes and others took to social media to react to the news. As reported, Raw will begin airing on Netflix starting in 2025 in a 10-year deal that was announced on Tuesday. You can see reactions from a number of stars and more below:

Hey @netflix can yall get La Femme Nikita and have it come on right after us? https://t.co/fzQEakf1ud — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) January 23, 2024

Be a friend, tell a friend.. President of the @WWE, Nick Khan, will be joining our show at 12:10EST to chat about this COLOSSAL deal coming together https://t.co/88B7XIof5F — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 23, 2024