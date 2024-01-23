wrestling / News

Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes & More React to Raw Coming To Netflix in 2025

January 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Netflix Image Credit: WWE

The big news today is WWE’s deal to bring Raw to Netflix starting next year and Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes and others took to social media to react to the news. As reported, Raw will begin airing on Netflix starting in 2025 in a 10-year deal that was announced on Tuesday. You can see reactions from a number of stars and more below:

