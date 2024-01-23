wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes & More React to Raw Coming To Netflix in 2025
The big news today is WWE’s deal to bring Raw to Netflix starting next year and Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes and others took to social media to react to the news. As reported, Raw will begin airing on Netflix starting in 2025 in a 10-year deal that was announced on Tuesday. You can see reactions from a number of stars and more below:
Netflix and chi… Wrestle? 🤷🏻♀️😈 https://t.co/qiucSpHsKu
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) January 23, 2024
Outstanding! @WWE 🤝 @netflix https://t.co/W4PHnID6OS pic.twitter.com/URbVZfbKCy
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 23, 2024
The Glory season 2 ft Michin. #KDrama https://t.co/p4yG3VUTfY pic.twitter.com/3wMHn6AmKd
— Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) January 23, 2024
It is official. https://t.co/e45dZxNyzd
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) January 23, 2024
Hey @netflix can yall get La Femme Nikita and have it come on right after us? https://t.co/fzQEakf1ud
— Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) January 23, 2024
Be a friend, tell a friend..
President of the @WWE, Nick Khan, will be joining our show at 12:10EST to chat about this COLOSSAL deal coming together https://t.co/88B7XIof5F
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 23, 2024
I can’t wait for the inevitable crossover with Love Is Blind. https://t.co/DYlIF99nh6
— Eric Koenreich (@erickoenreich) January 23, 2024
This is massive. https://t.co/k5I7rxlvjb
— Sam Roberts (@notsam) January 23, 2024
#WWERaw IT GIRLS pic.twitter.com/pA2se0npRE
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) January 23, 2024
