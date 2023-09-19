wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Comments on Jey Uso Rejecting The Judgment Day, Jey Uso Says Ripley Likes Him
– WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, who was not on Raw last night, commented on Jey Uso rejecting The Judgment Day during last night’s show. You can view her comment below. Ripley missed Raw as it was said during the broadcast she was recovering from injured ribs she received as a result of Nia Jax’s attack last week.
Meanwhile, Jey Uso had some comments regarding Ripley earlier this morning, responding to Cody Rhodes telling Dominik Mysterio that Ripley has yes for Jey Uso. Posting on X, the former tag team champion wrote, “She like me. -Jey.” You can view their X comments below:
Bitch. https://t.co/ov9P4io19G
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) September 19, 2023
She like me.
-jey https://t.co/lkZSKrjEWR
— The Usos (@WWEUsos) September 19, 2023
