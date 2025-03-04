Rhea Ripley Comments on Title Loss: ‘I Should Have Known Better’

– As noted, Iyo Sky pulled off a shocking upset last night on WWE Raw, beating Rhea Ripley to win the WWE Women’s World Championship. A devastated Ripley spoke about her defeat to Jackie Redmond in a WWE digital exclusive video. Below are some highlights:

Rhea Ripley on how she feels after her loss: “How am I feeling? How am I feeling? I’m pissed off, I’m mad, I’m furious, I’m everything. Every single angry feeling I am feeling. But the thing is, I can’t even be mad at IYO. I can’t fully be mad at Bianca. I’m more disappointed and mad at myself because I should have known better. I should have known not to take my eye off the ball. I’ve been through this crap with Liv Morgan. I’ve been through all this with Dom.

I’ve been through this with Judgment Day. And I still cannot learn. I cannot learn to think for myself, and I cannot learn to keep my eye on the bowl. And I cannot learn that friends are not real. Friends are not real. I knew what IYO SKY is capable of. I knew that I had never beaten her before. I knew all these things, and I was still dumb enough to think that I could go out there and take everything on. I’m just unstoppable or something.

On Bianca Belair’s presence affecting her during the match: “I felt hurt. I’ve had so many mixed emotions in 2024, 2025, with everything that’s been going on in my life, in this business, in my career. And to see Bianca go out there and be a little cheerleader for IYO SKY, when I thought that we were friends and we respected each other. I understand that IYO is a part of that, too. We all have teamed together, we’ve all been there for each other. We’ve been here since NXT together, growing up together, coming to the main roster together, all of that. But to see her go out there and just cheer IYO on when I’m about to win and continue being Women’s World Champion, and then go to WrestleMania against Bianca Belair, something that we have talked about multiple times in multiple interviews. Every single time people ask me who my opponent is for WrestleMania that I want. It’s always Bianca Belair. We were both on WWE 2K24 cover together. We’ve literally been growing up on each side of each brand and just taking over. And now, now, now, now, now, now, now, now everything that I’ve wanted and everything that I’ve worked for and everything that I’ve strived to get back and be dominant in is all taken away. And it’s all because I’m just so stupid. I’m so stupid, I’m so stupid.”

On if she feels isolated now on Raw: “[LAUGH] Yeah, yeah, isolated is definitely the word to use. And right when I think that I’m making friends, [LAUGH] I screw it up, I screw it up. I screwed up IYO’s match with Liv Morgan and took her out of Elimination Chamber. That’s on me, I did that. I thought I was friends with Bianca. Now that’s possibly done with, too. So isolated is the word.”