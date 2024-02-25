– Speaking on today’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth recap edition of WWE’s The Bump, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley commented on the R-Truth situation and his status in The Judgment Day. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rhea Ripley on R-Truth: “The R-Truth thing is comical, very, very comical, but like I’ve said to the boys, he’s not in [Judgment Day]. We’ve all come to an agreement [that] R-Truth isn’t in, so we need to stop with that. We need to get rid of him, and we need him to get the message that he is not a part of The Judgment Day.”

On The Judgment Day losing steam because of R-Truth: “I feel like here on Raw, The Judgment Day, we ran Monday Night Raw. We ran the WWE. And I feel like with everything that’s been going on, we’ve lost a bit of steam, and that makes Mami very mad. I feel like it’s because Truth is just a funny dude, and he, for some reason, loves Judgment Day and wants to be a part of us … Me and the boys, we want to be taken seriously, so that’s why we keep attacking Truth. We want him gone. We want him to leave us alone, but he’s like a cockroach. He just keeps coming back.”