Rhea Ripley Comments on Comparisons To Chyna, Says Beating Up Men Happened Naturally

In an interview with The Ringer, Rhea Ripley addressed comparisons to WWE Hall of Famer Chyna, as both wrestlers would beat up men and women equally. She noted that even Triple H puts her next to Chyna. Here are highlights:

On almost getting fired from WWE in her early days: “I was on the chopping block. I nearly got fired a few times. I don’t know if they wanted me to know that, but I did know that.”

On her chemistry with Charlotte Flair: “From WrestleMania 36, the first time that we had ever touched in a singles match, it was just there instantly. I love to get hit and I love a bit of blood. So when I step in the ring with, like, Charlotte, Bianca [Belair], Nia [Jax], Shayna [Baszler], Raquel [Rodriguez], we’re always going in there and we’re going to go hard no matter what. So to have that WrestleMania match with Charlotte, we didn’t really have a game plan going into it. We just know that we bring out the best in each other and the roughest side of each other because we’re in there to prove a point.”

On comparisons to Chyna: “Hunter definitely likes to put me next to Chyna. We didn’t actually have like a sitdown conversation about how my career would pan out. We sort of just let it all grow, in a way, naturally. [He never said] ‘you’re going to be beating up the men.’ [Chyna] paved the way in the way that she got in the ring with the men, and she proved that women can beat up men and be just as good as them. Where I’m sort of following on with that, but I’m trying to make my own name for myself at the same time.”