Rhea Ripley Named #1 Contender To WWE Women’s World Title on Raw

Rhea Ripley has a WWE Women’s World Championship match coming her way, being named the #1 contender on Raw. Monday night’s show saw Ripley confront Liv Morgan and announce that Adam Pearce had named her the top contender for the title.

Ripley said that it was time to end their rivalry once and for all and they would compete for the title. No date was set for the match.

Morgan previously defended the title against Ripley at Summerslam with help from Dominik Mysterio, and again at Bad Blood when Raquel Rodriguez interfered to cause a DQ.