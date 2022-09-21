Rhea Ripley Plays Coy On Relationship With Dominik, Talks His Joining Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley is loving the “Mami and Papi stuff” with Dominik Mysterio on Raw, and she weighed in on his joining the Judgment Day on The Bump. Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest were guests on this week’s episode of The Bump. When Ripley was asked to elaborate on the nature of her relationship with Dominik, she toyed with the question a bit before sayind that the group just gave him the opportunity to get out of his dad’s shadow. You can see a couple highlights from her comments below:

On her relationship with Dominik: “Aw man. I mean, wouldn’t you like to know, first of all? Wouldn’t everyone like to know? But my relationship with Dominik is something that I keep with Dominik, okay? So I’m not going to go too in depth with it. But I see a lot in him, like we all do. And I could see that Rey was taking advantage of him and not really giving him the spotlight that he really deserves, where he can blossom and just take charge of his own life. Like he said, he was in his father’s shadow and he couldn’t get out. So we gave him that opportunity.”

On Dom calling her Mami and Papi: “As for the Mami and Papi stuff, [laughs] I love, I love every single aspect of that. I called myself Papi before just to sort of get under his skin and get through to him, and also just make fun of Rey. Where Dom Dom gets what he wants. If he wants Mami, it’s Mami. If he wants Papi, it’s Papi… Either or, as long as he knows that I’m one of them.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s The Bump with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.