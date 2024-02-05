wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Credits Damian Priest With ‘Mami’ Nickname
In an interview with NotSam Wrestling (via Fightful), Rhea Ripley commented on her ‘Mami’ nickname in WWE, which she revealed was actually Damian Priest’s idea. She had a different nickname in mind.
She said: “[Mami] was a Priest thing. I went out there, came back after kneeing myself in the face and busting my front two teeth, I had braces for a week, it was great. I came back from that, and we came back on Rey’s anniversary. That’s where I decided to be a little menace, be myself, and I ordered an Eddie Guerrero shirt and I came out with ‘I’m Your Papi’ shirt, just to see what the hell was going to happen from that. That was a me call and just me doing something that I thought was right and I wanted to stir the pot a little bit. I started the whole Papi thing, I got told I couldn’t be Papi, so Priest was like, ‘Well, you’re Mami.’ I was like, ‘Damn straight I’m Mami. We’re going to roll with that.’ The Mami thing makes me feel comfortable. I just got out there and I’m a child version of myself. I go out there, have fun, do little menace things, make fun of people. Just going out there and having fun.“
