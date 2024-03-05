wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Warns Damage CTRL To Stay Out Of Her Territory On WWE Raw
March 4, 2024 | Posted by
Rhea Ripley told Damage CTRL to watch themselves and keep out of her territory on this week’s WWE Raw. The WWE Women’s World Champion crossed paths with IYO SKY and Damage CTRL backstage on Monday’s show after they showed up and told Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler that they could have a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title shot once the Kabuki Warriors beat Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley at NXT Roadblock on Tuesday.
Rhea Ripley confronted the group backstage and stared down SKY, before warning the group to stay out of her territory.
— WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Darby Allin Has Been Medically Cleared To Climb Mount Everest, Leaves This Month
- Eric Bischoff On AEW Tapping Into Sting Nostalgia, His Strategy In WCW
- Note On Sting’s Retirement, AEW & Tony Khan Insisted He Go Out As Champion
- Sting Says AEW Revolution Match Is In Top Three Of His Career, Talks AEW Future