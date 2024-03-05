wrestling / News

Rhea Ripley Warns Damage CTRL To Stay Out Of Her Territory On WWE Raw

March 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rhea Ripley Damage CTRL Image Credit: WWE

Rhea Ripley told Damage CTRL to watch themselves and keep out of her territory on this week’s WWE Raw. The WWE Women’s World Champion crossed paths with IYO SKY and Damage CTRL backstage on Monday’s show after they showed up and told Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler that they could have a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title shot once the Kabuki Warriors beat Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley at NXT Roadblock on Tuesday.

Rhea Ripley confronted the group backstage and stared down SKY, before warning the group to stay out of her territory.

