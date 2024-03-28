– There have been many questions about Money in the Bank briefcase holder Damian Priest, who has yet to cash in the briefcase. His fellow Judgment Day member, Rhea Ripley, was asked about his plans to cash in the briefcase on this week’s IMPAULSIVE. Ripley said on Damian Priest cashing in his briefcase (via Fightful), “I don’t know. We’re still waiting for the perfect opportunity. The perfect time. All the stars have to align.”

Priest will have until July to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. He’s attempted to cash it in multiple times before but always failed to follow through.