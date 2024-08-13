– Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest continued to target The Judgment Day last night on Raw, looking for revenge against Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. Later on, they spoke to Cathy Kelley in a WWE digital exclusive video, discussing their mixed tag team match against Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan at WWE Bash in Berlin. Below are some highlights:

Rhea Ripley on her reaction the mixed tag team match: “Brutality, that is my initial reaction, Kathy. I can’t wait to get my hands on Liv and Domenna once again and this time he’s not gonna be a slippery little fish about it. He’s going through the mat and that’s just how it’s gonna be, okay?”

Damian Priest on The Judgment Day: “Two weeks in a row, this Judgment Lame tried to take us out five on two, and

they couldn’t. Now what do you think’s gonna happen two on two. Dom and Liv, they’re gonna get what’s coming to them.

They think this is a game, they think we’re gonna take it easy, they’re gonna feel pain like never before. Come Bash in Berlin, we’re gonna bash the brains in.”

Ripley on Dominik and Liv being idiots: “That was really good, I mean, they’re complete idiots. Why, why would they think it was a smart idea to betray the two muscle of the group? This dollar store judgment day, it’s not gonna last, Cathy, it’s not going to last at all. And at Bash in Berlin, like Damian said, we’re going to bash their brains in. Kay?”

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest vs. The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan goes down at WWE Bash in Berlin. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 31. The event will be held at Berlin’s Uber Arena. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.