Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest On Which NXT Stars They’d Like To Face Off Against

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest have revealed which NXT stars they’d like to compete against. The Terror Twins spoke during a Fantatics signing livestream on UpUpDownDown and were asked who they would want to compete against from the Tuesday night roster. You can see the highlights below (per Fightful):

Ripley on who she would want to face: “I mean, I feel like I have to say DELTA. I haven’t stepped in the ring with her and she came after my time in Australia so, I think it’d be cool to meet up in NXT.”

Priest on wanting to face Oba Femi: “Ridiculously impressive, right? Especially the fact that his limited time in the business and what he can do already. That’s gonna be a megastar. You can just tell sometimes and I mean, it’s all set up for him to just, he just has not taken his foot off the gas, he’s gonna be fine so, I feel like that’s gonna inevitably happen anyway.”