– At tonight’s WWE Survivor Series, Rhea Ripley defends her title against Zoey Stark. Ahead of the show, Ripley responded some of Stark’s recent remarks that she doesn’t have all her attention this matchup, suggesting it will be Ripley’s downfall. Ripley responded to those comments earlier today via social media.

Ripley wrote, “You wanted me to focus on you @ZoeyStarkWWE… Well tonight’s your night, and you’re not going to like the outcome. 😈 #SurvivorSeries”

The title match goes down later tonight at WWE Survivor Series. The show is being held at Rosemont’s Allstate Arena, and it will be broadcast live on Peacock starting at 8:00 pm EST.