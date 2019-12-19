Rhea Ripley Defeats Shayna Baszler, Claims Women’s Title On NXT (Pics, Video)

– There is a new NXT Women’s Champion after tonight’s episode of NXT in Rhea Ripley. Ripley defeated Shayna Baszler to capture the title in the main event of tonight’s episode. You can see highlights below.

This is Ripley’s first NXT Women’s Title reign; she previously was the first-ever NXT UK Women’s Champion. Baszler’s title reign ends at 416 days, having won the championship at Evolution on October 28th, 2018.