wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Defeats Shayna Baszler, Claims Women’s Title On NXT (Pics, Video)
– There is a new NXT Women’s Champion after tonight’s episode of NXT in Rhea Ripley. Ripley defeated Shayna Baszler to capture the title in the main event of tonight’s episode. You can see highlights below.
This is Ripley’s first NXT Women’s Title reign; she previously was the first-ever NXT UK Women’s Champion. Baszler’s title reign ends at 416 days, having won the championship at Evolution on October 28th, 2018.
Not if she has anything to say about it. #WWENXT @QoSBaszler https://t.co/iO5BkOZ8cl pic.twitter.com/QLrgiN947D
— WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2019
Champ… this isn't like you. 😳 #NXTWomensTitle #WWENXT @QoSBaszler @@RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/bGMpVcVtt1
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 19, 2019
Not today, ladies, not today. #WWENXT #NXTWomensTitle @RheaRipley_WWE @jessamynduke @MarinaShafir pic.twitter.com/CdoRDbUgzu
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 19, 2019
There's the champ we know and love… and fear. 😬#WWENXT #NXTWomensTitle @QoSBaszler @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/falVEd367E
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 19, 2019
1-2-3?
WAKE UP, REF!!!! #NXTWomensTitle #WWENXT @QoSBaszler @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/5HmATOEgEi
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 19, 2019
Is @RheaRipley_WWE about to be the next victim to TAP out to @QoSBaszler's #KirifudaClutch?!
Tune in NOW on @USA_Network! #NXTWomensTitle #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/7b6UI10O8X
— WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2019
SHE DID IT!!!!!!!!!!@RheaRipley_WWE has DEFEATED @QoSBaszler to become the NEW #WWENXT #WomensChampion!!!!!! #NXTWomensTitle #AndNew pic.twitter.com/lkPH9FJ6B2
— WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2019
She's no sweet dream, but a hell of a night.
The NIGHTMARE is CHAMPION. #AndNew #NXTWomensTitle #WWENXT @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/Lh5o6SX5SG
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 19, 2019
ALL risks are worth taking when the #NXTWomensTitle is on the line. ♠️👹@QoSBaszler @RheaRipley_WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/gfb3WdRpQq
— WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2019
👹 She stands tall above the rest. 👹#WWENXT #NXTWomensTitle #AndNew @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/afnm69A0C0
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 19, 2019
MOSH PIT K̶I̶D̶ CHAMP.@RheaRipley_WWE is your NEW NXT #WomensChampion!!!!#WWENXT #NXTWomensTitle pic.twitter.com/tcDIRGMtP4
— WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2019
