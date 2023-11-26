Rhea Ripley Defeats Zoey Stark at WWE Survivor Series

– Despite Zoey Stark claiming Rhea Ripley had her focus and attention divided elsewhere going into WWE Survivor Series, it wasn’t a problem for Mami. Rhea Ripley beat Zoey Stark in under 10 minutes, retaining her WWE Women’s World Championship at the event.

Ripley defeated Zoey Stark after hitting her with the Riptide to get the pinfall victory. Tonight’s event was held at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Ripley has now held the title for 239 days. She won the belt on April 1 at WrestleMania 39: Night 1 from Charlote Flair.

You can check out clips and images from the women’s title bout below. WWE Survivor Series 2023 is still ongoing. You can check out 411’s live coverage HERE.