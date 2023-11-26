wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Defeats Zoey Stark at WWE Survivor Series
– Despite Zoey Stark claiming Rhea Ripley had her focus and attention divided elsewhere going into WWE Survivor Series, it wasn’t a problem for Mami. Rhea Ripley beat Zoey Stark in under 10 minutes, retaining her WWE Women’s World Championship at the event.
Ripley defeated Zoey Stark after hitting her with the Riptide to get the pinfall victory. Tonight’s event was held at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Ripley has now held the title for 239 days. She won the belt on April 1 at WrestleMania 39: Night 1 from Charlote Flair.
You can check out clips and images from the women’s title bout below. WWE Survivor Series 2023 is still ongoing. You can check out 411’s live coverage HERE.
LET'S GOOOOOOOO!!!#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/UzRafAeJuC
— WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2023
Women's World Champion @RheaRipley_WWE defends against @ZoeyStarkWWE at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/raOYhCq63t
— WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2023
The biggest match of @ZoeyStarkWWE's career 👊#SurvivorSeries | #WarGames pic.twitter.com/IRXayA1kRp
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 26, 2023
She's READY for this moment ☝️@ZoeyStarkWWE#SurvivorSeries | #WarGames pic.twitter.com/MQByMZGjPs
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 26, 2023
MAMI 😭@RheaRipley_WWE#SurvivorSeries | #WarGames pic.twitter.com/UDsUpCkDXB
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 26, 2023
🥹@RheaRipley_WWE#SurvivorSeries | #WarGames pic.twitter.com/KHMALSOax3
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 26, 2023
Mami goes head first into the apron! @ZoeyStarkWWE#SurvivorSeries | #WarGames pic.twitter.com/l6oh8I7zO2
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 26, 2023
AND STILL 🤑@RheaRipley_WWE#SurvivorSeries | #WarGames pic.twitter.com/sUjKFptry9
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 26, 2023
Mami can't lose 🗣 @RheaRipley_WWE#SurvivorSeries | #WarGames pic.twitter.com/PpKjp6txss
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 26, 2023
MAMI RULES at #SurvivorSeries!#AndStill pic.twitter.com/jmb9mQj0J9
— WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2023
𝐌𝐀𝐌𝐈 𝐑𝐄𝐓𝐀𝐈𝐍𝐒! 😈@RheaRipley_WWE is still your WWE Women's World Champion! 🏆#SurvivorSeries | #WarGames pic.twitter.com/NZQM0cGVMe
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 26, 2023
