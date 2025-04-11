Rhea Ripley Denies That She & Bianca Belair Are Overlooking IYO SKY

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair will attempt to take IYO SKY’s World Women’s Title at WrestleMania 41, and Ripley says they aren’t overlooking SKY. Ripley and SKY have been focused on each other in the build to WrestleMania 41, and Ripley spoke about the match in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

“I don’t want to say we’re overlooking IYO, because we’re not,” Ripley said. “We know that she’s a threat. We know what she’s capable of. Hell, I’ve never beat her in a one-on-one competition. I know exactly what IYO brings to the table. I feel like when it comes to me and Bianca, what we’ve been saying over the last two, three, four years is we’ve wanted to face each other at WrestleMania… We’ve wanted it to be a one-on-one thing. Seeing Bianca do that, obviously it hit me in a part of my emotions that have been hurt before by a lot of people, so I acted out.”

She added, “The story is getting spicy. I know a lot of people online don’t want to realize what’s going on, because they hate me or whatever it is. People are going to feel whatever they want to feel. I’m not going to argue with 16 year-olds on the internet, but that’s the story. And I mean, going into WrestleMania 41, I feel like, yes, I’m going to be focusing on Bianca, because she screwed me out of my opportunity twice now by being there and wanting to be a part of the spotlight and taking that away from me when she knows how much this opportunity meant to me. Literally, three of the biggest female stars here in WWE are going to go to war. And it’s just going to mesh really, really well.”

The match will take place on next weekend’s big two-night PPV.