Rhea Ripley Denies R-Truth Is a Member Of Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley is putting her foot down, declaring that R-Truth is not in fact a member of The Judgment Day. Truth declared that he was the newest member of the stable last month and then defeated JD McDonagh in a match that was billed as a “Loser Leaves Judgment Day” bout on the December 18th episode of Raw. Ripley spoke about the topic on Thursday’s WWE 2024 Preview special and said that despite all that, Truth was not a member.

“I’ve had it up to here with Truth, I really have,” Ripley said (per Wrestling Inc). “He’s not in The Judgment Day. It was cool to see Awesome Truth back together [on ‘Raw’ recently], don’t get me wrong, I was a huge fan of them growing up, but they should stay together. They should stay away from The Judgment Day, because there’s five of us and that’s it.”

She continued, “We’re not looking at Truth right now, and he’s trying to weasel his way in. He’s breaking into our clubhouse. That’s not okay. You can’t just break into our clubhouse. He’s putting himself into all of the things that we’re working so hard for. He’s coming up to the Judgment Day music. To me, he thinks he’s a part of it, but we have never signed off on that. We have not discussed this. We have not come to an agreement that Truth is in The Judgment Day. So far, he is not. Sorry, everyone.”

Truth and The Miz teamed up on Monday’s episode of Raw and defeated McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio.