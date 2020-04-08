wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Denies Reports That She Is In Australia, Says She’s Still In The US
It was reported yesterday that Rhea Ripley would likely be off of WWE TV for a while as her work visa expired and she went back to Australia. It was suggested her work visa expiring could be why she lost the NXT Women’s title. However, in a post on Instagram Live (via writer Gary Cassidy), Ripley said that she’s still in the United States.
She doesn’t actually talk, but the caption on the clip reads: “Yo wrestling world…still in America.
This means that if WWE chooses to use her for future NXT tapings, she will be available.
Rhea Ripley has taken to Instagram to confirm that she’s still in America, and hasn’t returned to Australia as yesterday’s report from https://t.co/ytShgXVB6w had suggested. pic.twitter.com/w7fxlKD4nA
— Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) April 8, 2020
*reports*: "Rhea Ripley lost to Charlotte because her visa expired and is back in Australia"
Rhea Ripley: pic.twitter.com/VnsyuM2uUq
— Bubba (@_big_bad_bubba_) April 8, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Reveals His Reaction to the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36, If It Should Be Undertaker’s Last Match
- Backstage Rumor on Controversial Spot for Edge and Orton Match at WrestleMania 36, Top Officials Saw Match Ahead of Time
- Jim Cornette on Triple H Saying He’d Still Be An Executive If He Hadn’t Married Stephanie, Saying He Became ‘Booker’ After Cornette & Vince Russo Left
- Brandi Rhodes On How AEW Handles Diversity Concerns in Hiring, Getting Criticism For Not Knowing Nyla Rose was Trans