Rhea Ripley Denies Reports That She Is In Australia, Says She’s Still In The US

It was reported yesterday that Rhea Ripley would likely be off of WWE TV for a while as her work visa expired and she went back to Australia. It was suggested her work visa expiring could be why she lost the NXT Women’s title. However, in a post on Instagram Live (via writer Gary Cassidy), Ripley said that she’s still in the United States.

She doesn’t actually talk, but the caption on the clip reads: “Yo wrestling world…still in America.

This means that if WWE chooses to use her for future NXT tapings, she will be available.

