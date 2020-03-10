Rhea Ripley Reveals Her Game Plan for Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, Her Mental Struggles While Training at the Performance Center

– Mid-Day.com recently interviewed NXT women’s champion Rhea Ripley, who discussed her game plan for Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36, dealing with mental struggles at the WWE Performance Center and more. Below are some highlights.

Rhea Ripley on what her wrestling aspirations were from the beginning: “When I first had my tryouts, we had a questionnaire at the end where most said that they wanted to make it to WWE. However, our chances were very slim because being in Australia, you never really gain attention from the US. It was unfortunate but that has changed now. when I first started I dreamt of coming to WWE but did not see it much as a possibility. But to make it here and see the Australian wrestling scene growing is amazing. I’m so happy for all athletes in Australia and I hope they come up. It is cool to see us make our dreams come true.”

Rhea Ripley on the demands of training at the WWE Performance Center: “Yes, the training is great and the best in the world for wrestling. Amazing medical staff and coaches, everything you could ever think of. My main problem was my own mental stability – it was never really strong when I was young and had a lot of problems. When you are away from family and friends at the Performance Center, and to think that I was not doing as well as I should be or being told that I could do better started getting to me and I did think about quitting a few times. But at the end of the day, that is competitive sports and it happens across all sports. Your coaches will be tough on you and you have to learn to deal with it. The people strong enough to withstand that are the ones that really make it.”

On her game plan for her WrestleMania match with Charlotte Flair: “My game plan is to work as hard but also not get myself too tired. I am working out at the gym every day trying to get stronger and better. I will also be focusing on wrestling-oriented training sessions. Mentally I am definitely ready. I have faced Charlotte before and I am ready to do it again and I am happy it is at WrestleMania. I am ready to go to town.”

On the NXT women’s division: “I think the NXT has the best women’s division ever and I am not going to argue about that fact. We are all so dedicated at what we do and we want to be the best. NXT as a whole is like you are fighting from your heart to prove that we are the main roster.”