Rhea Ripley Discusses The Excitement Of Triple Threat Matches

Rhea Ripley is slated to work a triple threat match with Women’s World Champion IYO SKY and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41.

While speaking to Sports Illustrated, Ripley spoke about working triple threat matches.

“Yeah, I feel like they’re faster paced, For sure, they’re just unpredictable. They’re so unpredictable because you have three superstars in there, especially to the caliber that we’re all at. You got Iyo sky, Bianca, Belair and me. We’re all so different with our skill bases, but then at the same time, that meshes so well together. Anyone can get pinned. Anything can happen. You don’t know if people are going to introduce weapons, because that rule goes out the window in a triple threat like you really don’t know what could happen. And I think that’s what’s so exciting about triple threats. We don’t get them all the time and they’re just different. They’re fun. They’re exciting and unpredictable as hell. You never know. You never know. Like, the champion could not even get pinned.”