Rhea Ripley Doesn’t Mind If Bianca Belair Is Added To Wrestlemania Match
February 19, 2020 | Posted by
In an interview with SportsKeeda, Rhea Ripley spoke about the possibility of Bianca Belair getting added to her match with Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania. Ripley defeated Belair at NXT Takeover: Porland.
She said: “If they add Bianca Belair to it, I honestly don’t mind. I love fighting Bianca, and if she got put into the match, I’d be all for it. I’m not going to argue about it and say that she doesn’t deserve it, because she does deserve it. She deserves her WrestleMania moment and, if she gets added to it, I’m not going to complain.“
