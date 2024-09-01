wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio Willing To Face Off In Singles Match
Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have both expressed an openness a one-on-one match against each other. Ripley is of course currently feuding with the Judgment Day, and particularly Mysterio and Liv Morgan. Ripley and Damian Priest defeated the on-screen lovers at WWE Bash In Berlin, and Mysterio said in an interview with Gorilla Position before the show that he’d be open to a singles bout with Ripley.
Ripley saw a tweet about the interview and retweeted it, writing:
“Bring it.”
Bring it. https://t.co/e65PeQVJxV
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) September 1, 2024
