Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio Willing To Face Off In Singles Match

September 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have both expressed an openness a one-on-one match against each other. Ripley is of course currently feuding with the Judgment Day, and particularly Mysterio and Liv Morgan. Ripley and Damian Priest defeated the on-screen lovers at WWE Bash In Berlin, and Mysterio said in an interview with Gorilla Position before the show that he’d be open to a singles bout with Ripley.

Ripley saw a tweet about the interview and retweeted it, writing:

“Bring it.”

