Rhea Ripley’s Entrance To Be Performed Live At WrestleMania 37

Rhea Ripley will get a special live entrance for her Raw Women’s Championship match against Asuka at WrestleMania 37. Ash Costello of New Years Day took to Instagram to announce that she’ll be performing “Brutality” for Ripley’s ring entrance, writing:

“By overwhelming demand, I am so excited to announce that I will be performing #Brutality LIVE for the most bad ass @rhearipley_wwe at #wrestlemania37! I am honored to sing in support of such a genuine and strong woman! and as a wrestling fan, excited to a part of something I love. YOUR support made this dream a reality. Now this is all of our moment together. #wwe #wweraw #nxt #nxttakeover #wrestlemania #wrestlemania37 #metal #metalhead #rocknroll #badasswomen”