Rhea Ripley On the Evolution Of Her Look in WWE, Embracing Her True Self

Rhea Ripley has undergone a major change in how she looks on WWE TV since joining the company, and she recently weighed in on the evolution. Ripley spoke with the BWGS Pod for a new interview and you can see a couple highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On her look when she first joined WWE: “[I signed to WWE at] a time when females weren’t big and bulky, they didn’t have tattoos. They all had the long hair and I’m glad for someone like – I don’t actually give her enough credit, but Ruby Riott, she was the first one that I really looked at and was like, ‘Wow, she’s covered in tattoos. She’s got short hair, she looks super cool.’ I remember tagging with her quite a few times on the [NXT] coconut shows, which were like non-televised shows. She helped me just bring out that side of me that was me.”

On deciding to embrace her authentic self: “I hate fake people, and I was one. I was like, ‘Just don’t care what anyone thinks about you. If they don’t like you, they don’t deserve to be in your life.”’