Rhea Ripley Explains Why She’s Excited About WWE: Unreal

Count Rhea Ripley as among those who are looking forward to the arrival of WWE: Unreal next week. Ripley appeared on JoBlo Celebrity Access with CM Punk to talk about the show, noting that she can’t wait for fans to see how fans the show depicts the WWE roster.

“I think they get to look at us as real people, which is something that I’m low-key excited for because sometimes they don’t treat us like we’re real people,” Ripley said (per Fightful). “So I feel like this little insight will just help them realize that, yes, we may be WWE superstars, but we still go through things that normal humans go through. They’ll be able to see what our normal day is at work and sort of like take in all the stresses that we go through and what we overcome each TV.”

She added, “I’m just intrigued to see how it all pans out and I’m hoping that, I know everything’s going to be positive, but I’m hoping that people take away the humanity, the human side of us all.”

The show premieres on Jul 29th on Netflix.