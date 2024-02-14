Rhea Ripley Excited To Represent Australia At WWE Elimination Chamber

Rhea Ripley is set to defend her WWE Women’s World Championship at Elimination Chamber in Australia, and she’s looking forward to repping her home country. Ripley faces Nia Jax at the February 24th show in Perth, and she spoke with Fox News about competing in her birth country and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below:.

On her excitement for the show: “I think it’s going to completely set in day of – maybe even a few hours before I step through the curtain. Right now, I’m just excited. I’m pumped because I feel like it’s going to be my WrestleMania moment before WrestleMania moment. To go back to Australia after not being able to compete there for seven years – last time being for the independent scene in Riot City Wrestling – go back there and show everyone my growth and pretty much show the rest of the world what Australia has and what could come from Australia.”

On representing Australia: “It makes me extremely proud. It’s very hard to get people to notice us because we are so far away from all the places that get noticed more like USA. So, to be able to make it and come back home and show everyone how much I’ve grown … I’m not a little kid anymore, I’m a women’s world champion. I’m very, very excited.”