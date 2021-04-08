Rhea Ripley Expected Charlotte Flair To Be Added To Her Wrestlemania Match

In an interview with Wrestletalk, Rhea Ripley said that she expected Charlotte Flair to get added to her Wrestlemania match with Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship. She was asked about the same thing last month, noting she wouldn’t have minded if it happened. Here are highlights:

On thinking Charlotte would get added to her match: “Yeah, I was expecting something like that to happen, but it hasn’t. I hope that everything in Charlotte’s life is doing great. I hope that she’s menatlly good and physically good. I don’t really know what’s going on with all of that, but I am very excited to step in the ring with Asuka. If Charlotte got added to the match, like I wouldn’t complain. I think it would still be an amazing match, and it would be a lot of fun and hopefully I could get some payback for last year.”

On her match with Asuka: “Since I’m only stepping into the ring with Asuka, I’m still super excited because she’s someone that I’ve wanted to wrestle for a long long time. I actually saw a match of her’s in Japan when I was there at 17-years-old, we were on the same show, and I remember just like watching her and I’m like “she’s amazing, this chick is crazy and badass and just amazing, you know, just fully amazing”, and then it’s funny to come full circle and now I get to wrestle her at WrestleMania, so it’s definately a dream match of mine, and I’ve very very glad that it’s coming true.”