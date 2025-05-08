– During a recent interview with Wide World of Sports, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley discussed how her fame has skyrocketed with WWE’s recent move to Netflix for Monday Night Raw. Below are some highlights:

Rhea Ripley on her popularity spiking: “It’s started getting a little bit more hectic, when we went over to Netflix, that was a massive influx of fans – they were intrigued and a lot more people had eyes on the product. Also when TikTok started blowing up, I didn’t even have TikTok and somehow, I was trending repetitively and I had people come up to me at the shops and be like ‘oh my god, you’re the girl from TikTok’ and I’d be like, am I? There’s been such a spike in the name Rhea Ripley.”

On the pressure to do well for WWE Crown Jewel in Perth: “There’s always pressure coming home, because I want to do well, if you’re not nervous or don’t feel stressed out by what you do, then you don’t love it. The fact that I get to come home and do the one thing that I love and have worked so hard to achieve, it’s awesome. Whether or not I’m main eventing, I just hope there’s so much Australian representation on it. Just having something in Australia just makes me so bloody proud. We don’t know where things are gonna lead … but I think it’s gonna be absolutely incredible.”

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 will head to Ripley’s home country of Australia on October 11. The premium live event will be held at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.