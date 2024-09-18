Rhea Ripley Explains Why She Licked Liv Morgan at WWE Bash in Berlin

In an interview with Casual Conversations (via Fightful), Rhea Ripley spoke about creating a number of viral moments during her WWE career, including licking Liv Morgan at Bash in Berlin. That happened after she and Damian Priest defeated Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

She said: “I’ve been doing the pin since I was a child in Australia. It was something that just kept going. Back home, we called it the sexy pin and I thought it would be funny. Coming to WWE, it just started happening and people started talking about it. ‘Oh, I’ll just continue to do it then.’ The stink face, it was kind of spur of the moment to see how far I would go. A little bit of chatter about it beforehand, but I didn’t know how comfortable I was going to be in that moment. I remember getting to it and being like, ‘I’m going to do the stink face. What do I do before the stink face?’ I started thinking too much in my head. I was like, ‘You know what, I’m just going to do it. That’s where the whole build up for it came. Once it was happening, I was sort of awkwardly threw my hands up in the air. ‘I don’t know what I’m doing it.’ A lot of it is not fully committed to until I’m out there. Even the licking of the face. The one with Dom, I was like, ‘I’m going to lick your face. Just because you’re mine. It’s what we do. It’s our thing.’ The one with Liv, that was completely spur of the moment. I saw Dom looking at me and I was like, ‘She’s mine. I just owned your new girl. What are you going to do about it?’“