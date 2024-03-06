Rhea Ripley Feels She Has Great Chemistry With Becky Lynch

– During a recent interview with Gorilla Position, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley discussed the pressure being on to deliver a classic with her upcoming WrestleMania 40 title bout against Becky Lynch. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Rhea Ripley on the pressure to make her match with Becky Lynch deliver: “Yeah, of course. The whole build towards a match is the story beforehand. With no story, yes, you can still have a great match. I mean, going off of myself and Charlotte at WrestleMania last year, the match itself was absolutely phenomenal. The story building up, it was lacking in some places. So I feel like going into WrestleMania 40, the whole main thing is the story and the build-up, to build this match so it can be even bigger than what we expect. Yes, I want to have a fantastic match, and I feel like putting Becky and I in there would make such a perfect combination for a fantastic match.”

On her chemistry with Becky Lynch: “We have great chemistry, we wrestled each other in NXT until Shayna Baszler and her little goon squad causes the DQ, and I thought that was going fairly well. We’ve both grown so much since then as well. So I know that we’re not gonna disappoint, when it comes to that match, but I feel like the buildup towards WrestleMania 40 is where it’s gonna really be as well.”

Lynch won the women’s Chamber match at last month’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth event to secure a title shot against Ripley at WrestleMania. Rhea Ripley defends her title against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40. The event will be held on April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Both nights will be broadcast live on Peacock.