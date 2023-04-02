Rhea Ripley Finally Defeats Charlotte Flair, Wins Smackdown Women’s Title At Wrestlemania (Pics, Clips)

Rhea Ripley finally defeated Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania to become the new Smackdown Women’s Champion. The match was a hard hitting affair with both women kicking out of everything the two had. After a brawl on the top rope, Ripley hit an Avalanche Riptide to secure the win.

This is Ripley’s first reign as Smackdown Women’s Champion, but she’s previously held the NXT, NXT UK and RAW Women’s titles. It ends Charlotte’s seventh reign with the Smackdown belt at 92 days, when she won it on December 30, 2022.

You can follow our live coverage of Wrestlemania here.

