wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Finally Defeats Charlotte Flair, Wins Smackdown Women’s Title At Wrestlemania (Pics, Clips)
Rhea Ripley finally defeated Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania to become the new Smackdown Women’s Champion. The match was a hard hitting affair with both women kicking out of everything the two had. After a brawl on the top rope, Ripley hit an Avalanche Riptide to secure the win.
This is Ripley’s first reign as Smackdown Women’s Champion, but she’s previously held the NXT, NXT UK and RAW Women’s titles. It ends Charlotte’s seventh reign with the Smackdown belt at 92 days, when she won it on December 30, 2022.
You can follow our live coverage of Wrestlemania here.
Mami makes the walk for the biggest match of her life.@RheaRipley_WWE 😈#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/p0n5MYNd3n
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 2, 2023
The Queen is looking to defend her throne.@MsCharlotteWWE 👑#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/HlaMV0XXWj
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 2, 2023
BIG. FIGHT. FEEL.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/QtJYby0GcP
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 2, 2023
Rhea has her game face on.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/8phFewWlKG
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 2, 2023
Woah! 🥵#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/N4d8RFJiRu
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 2, 2023
This means everything to her.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/IiQT1q0oON
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 2, 2023
𝗠𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗮 🔥
That was an instant classic. That was her brutality.
This is her time. This is @RheaRipley_WWE.
This is your NEW SmackDown Women's Champion 😈#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/4sHO4mExwu
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 2, 2023
You did it @RheaRipley_WWE 😈 🏆#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/f2VTd76Uix
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 2, 2023
Torch. Passed.@MsCharlotteWWE 👏#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/dMmeEss5IR
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 2, 2023
What a visual.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/I0LJlqSnuY
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 2, 2023
#SmackDown Women's Champion @MsCharlotteWWE & @RheaRipley_WWE clash on the Grandest Stage of Them All!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/GfMDTsVm30
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023
What a counter by @RheaRipley_WWE in this #SmackDown #WomensTitle Match! 😲😲😲😲😲#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/RXkrjnvKUi
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Injury Timetable for Matt Jackson
- Vince McMahon Seen With Mustache & New Look Backstage at WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony
- Gisele Shaw Says Rick Steiner Threw Transphobic Comments At Her At WrestleCon This Weekend
- Tony Khan Gives Update On Dante Martin After ROH Supercard of Honor Injury