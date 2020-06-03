wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Shows Off Finished Wendigo Leg Tattoo
June 2, 2020 | Posted by
Rhea Ripley has finished her Wendigo leg tattoo, and shared a pic of the impressive finished product on social media. You can see the pic of the finished piece below, depicting the supernatural creature from First Nations Algonquian folklore.
Riply first shared a pic of the unfinished tattoo back in March.
