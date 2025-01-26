Rhea Ripley Says He’s Good To Be Back On Top, Says She Might Enter Men’s Royal Rumble

Rhea Ripley is glad to be back on top as WWE Women’s World Champion and says she might end up entering the men’s Royal Rumble match. Ripley appeared in a new WWE digital exclusive and you can see a couple highlights below (per Fightful):

On regaining the WWE Women’s World Championship: “I mean, it’s always good to be on top, right? It feels fantastic though, honestly I’ve missed this championship, I’ve missed this Women’s World Championship I was the first ever Women’s World Champion and I just feel like it belongs on my shoulder, it belongs in my bag it belongs with me 24/7. So it’s real nice to be reunited.”

On potentially entering the Royal Rumble as champion: “I think it would be a bad decision. Maybe I’ll be in the men’s one.”