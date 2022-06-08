wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Had to Get Dental Work Done After Recent Match
June 8, 2022 | Posted by
Rhea Ripley has revealed that she had to undergo some dental work to get some fixes done following a recent match where she took a knee to the teeth. The Judgment Day member posted to her Twitter account on Wednesday to share pics of her dental work, captioning it:
“Knee – 1
Teeth- 0
Thank you @AndersonFamilyD”
As Wrestling Inc notes, Ripley did take a big knee to the face during the mixed six-person tag team match at Hell in a Cell, but there’s no confirmation that was the knee Ripley was talking about.
