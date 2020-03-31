WWE News: Rhea Ripley On Getting Into Heavy Music, MizTV Set for Smackdown

– In an interview with Loudwire, Rhea Ripley noted that she got into heavy music after hearing Papa Roach’s RAW theme.

“The way I got into it was because of wrestling. WWE had Papa Roach as their RAW opening song. I thought Papa Roach was amazing, so I listened to them on YouTube, and you know how YouTube is, especially when you’re scrolling through random stuff, you just end up finding more and more and I found all these bands that I fell in love with.

It’s funny, because wrestling is my one love and it introduced me to my other love. It’s awesome to see how everything fits together. It’s weird, but it’s super cool at the same time.”

– The Miz and John Morrison are set to host another edition of MizTV on Smackdown this Friday. Their guests will be The New Day and The Usos.

Also set for Smackdown this week, John Cena will respond to Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse Match challenge for WrestleMania 36, and Roman Reigns and Goldberg will meet face-to-face.