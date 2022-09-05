Rhea Ripley Says Her Heel Turn Was Important So Things Didn’t Get Stale

Rhea Ripley is enjoying her turn to the dark side, noting that needed to happen so things didn’t get stale. Ripley, who went heel when she joined The Judgment Day at WrestleMania Backlash in May, spoke with Inside the Ropes and said that she felt she was “becoming too lovey-dovey” and needed to change things up.

“I think it was really important because things slowly start to get stale, and I’m always up for a change,” she said (per Fighful). “And I’m always up for a gear change in a way as well, which I think I really needed. I was sort of in the tag division doing my own thing with Nikki A.S.H. and then Liv, and I sort of lost myself and lost that brutal streak that I had in a way as well. I was becoming too lovey-dovey and just like trying to please people again, which is what I did when I first moved to America and I was in the first-ever Mae Young Classic.”

She continued, “So I felt myself just sort of shifting back to that, and I was like, ‘Nah. Nah, fam. I don’t want this, I don’t like this.’ So I’m just gonna be me again and be confident and be confident and be a menace and just be chaotic and brutal. So that’s where that gear change sort of just came from.”

Ripley’s work in the Judgment Day has facilitated another heel turn, with Dominik Mysterio attacking Edge and his father after their win at Clash at the Castle on Saturday.