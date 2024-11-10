Rhea Ripley On How Far Women Have Come In WWE, What Obstacles They’ve Overcome

Rhea Ripley recently weighed in on the progress that women in WWE have made and what obstacles that they’ve overcome. Ripley spoke with Jazzys World TV for a new interview and during the conversation, she was asked about the obstacles that women in the company have managed to get through.

“Being taken for granted, I think,” Ripley said (h/t to Fightful). “The women in WWE, we’ve come a very, very long way. We’ve overcome a lot of obstacles that were put in the way and it’s been growing each and every year.”

She continued, “I think that was the biggest obstacle, just getting people to sort of take us seriously. For the longest time people joked about us being the toilet break, which is just plain disrespectful. Especially when the women go out there and we leave everything that we have out in the ring, and we go just as hard as the men do so don’t don’t treat us with that disrespect. So we’re making people realize that we can go just as hard as the men and if not harder.”

Ripley is currently on the shelf due to a broken orbital socket suffered last month.