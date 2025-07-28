Rhea Ripley On How She Handles WWE Creative Pitches, Putting Her Own Twist On Them

Rhea Ripley recently shared how she works with ideas that are pitched to her by WWE creative. Ripley was asked about the topic in an interview with Sports Illustrated, particularly in regard to ideas that she doesn’t like. Ripley noted that it’s all about how to make it feel authentic to her and making it her own.

“You kind of just try and make it your own,” she said (per Fightful). “You have to put your personal twist on things. Because sometimes you can give your ideas and have that, like, work together on what is actually being done, but sometimes they’re set on what they want, and you just have to make it into something that represents you how you are.”

She continued, “That’s the best that you can do sometimes. I feel like we’re all very good at making something our own.”

Ripley and IYO SKY will face Naomi for the latter’s Women’s World Championship at WWE SummerSlam this weekend.