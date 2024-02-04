Rhea Ripley on How Love & WWE Helps WWE Has a Whole

– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley discussed the new WWE reality show Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez at its world premiere. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Rhe Ripley on Bianca Belair and Montez Ford’s new reality show: “It’s amazing. It brings eyes to what we do, and it brings eyes to two amazing people at the same time. Like, I’m so extremely happy for Bianca and Tez because I’ve seen how hard they work. They went nonstop for like a year and a half or two years. Bianca barely had any days off. Like, I’m not even joking. She maybe had five in the whole year. So I’m very excited for them and I’m excited to watch it. But I think it also just helps WWE as a whole as well because so many people got brought to WWE through Total Divas. Now we have this as well. So this is going to be another platform. for not only WWE to get bigger, but for Bianca and Tez to get bigger too and I’m excited to see their fame just like skyrocket.”

On what fans can look forward to seeing in the show: “Just how crazy Tez is in real life and how it is not just old play for the camera. That’s just how he is. Yeah, he’s a crazy man. Bianca, she’s very patient. I love it. I love him too. But yeah, just seeing how much effort goes into everything that they do, especially Bianca with her making her gear. She’s still making that day of the show. Right before she goes out to wrestle, she’s making her gear. So just seeing those little behind-the-scenes things, I think it’s going to be very eye-opening for a lot of people.”

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez is streaming now on Hulu.