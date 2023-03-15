Rhea Ripley On If She Sees Herself As a Judgment Day Leader, Being Able to Fight Guys

Rhea Ripley has clarified the status on who really is the leader of The Judgment Day and talked about tangling with the men of WWE. The Judgment Day member spoke with WWE Die Woche and weighed in on her favorite guy to fight and more, and you can see some highlights below:

On what match she would show people to represent her: “Royal Rumble’s especially one of them. Especially since I was in there for so long. But if it was something a little bit shorter for people to watch for the first time, since I was in there for what — an hour, one minute and eight seconds? I probably would show them my match with Shayna Baszler in NXT for the NXT Women’s Championship. That is forever one of my favorite matches and storylines, and everything. Everything to do with all that buildup, and just going out and having fun — and teaching Shayna a lesson.

“And then getting to celebrate with the NXT Universe and the WWE Universe in the ring afterwards… it pretty much explains who I am as a person, and it was one of my funnest experiences of my career.”

On being able to fight with the guys: “You know, it’s all fun. It’s all fun for me. But I think the main person that I really enjoyed beating up was probably AJ Styles. I don’t know why, I think it’s something about him. But just watching his reaction to me just like stepping up to him, and being so baffled that this woman is standing up to him and beating him up. It really made for a fun time for me and I loved screwing up his brain a little bit. I’d like AJ to come back so I could potentially beat him up again.”

On if she sees herself in a lead role in The Judgement Day is: “So I’ve heard people throw around the ‘Leader’ name. And they’re very caught up on me and Finn. The thing with The Judgment Day is, we don’t have a leader. In our eyes we’re all equal, and we can all do what each other wants and we help each other out with anything. We’re like a family. We’re a close-knit unit, and we all think the same and we all have the same thing that we want to accomplish here in WWE.

“So I mean, people could say that I’m the leader. People could say that Finn’s the leader. People could say that Damian’s the leader, that Dom-Dom’s the leader. But at the end of the day, the Judgment Day — there is no leaders. We’re in it for each other and we’re in it to take over.”

