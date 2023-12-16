Rhea Ripley Explains Inspiration For Nightmare Nickname

In an interview with Australia’s Today Show (via Fightful), Rhea Ripley credited the band Motionless in White with the inspiration for her WWE nickname of ‘The Nightmare’. The band also performs her current theme song in the company.

She said: “I sort of give it to myself because I thought it was very fitting. I got it from Motionless In White. One of their songs said, ‘I’m the nightmare that will haunt you in the night,’ and I was like, ‘That’s amazing.’ they’re my favorite band and I look a lot like Chris Motionless, who is the lead singer, so I thought it was very fitting to call myself ‘The Nightmare,’ especially with the way that I handle people in the ring because every time they step in there, it’s their worst nightmare.“