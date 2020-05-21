wrestling / News

WWE News: Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai Highlights, Tozawa Attacked By Masked Men

May 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rhea Ripley Io Shirai NXT

– Rhea Ripley faced Io Shirai in the main event of NXT and highlights are online. You can see that video below:

– Akira Tozawa was attacked by the masked men on tonight’s NXT after his match with El Hijo del Fantasma:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Io Shirai, NXT, Rhea Ripley, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading