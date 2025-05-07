Rhea Ripley Is Glad IYO SKY Got Her Moment at WrestleMania 41

IYO SKY won the opening match of Wrestlemania 41 night two, defeating both Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley to retain the WWE Women’s World title. In an interview with Wide World of Sports, Ripley noted that she was happy IYO finally got to have her moment.

She said about Iyo Sky: “It was a wild experience, it was special and honestly, I’ve done a lot – that was like my sixth WrestleMania – but this one was different and I know the outcome wasn’t exactly what I was wanting, but to go out there with the girls who I grew up with in NXT [was special]. I moved over here [to the United States] at 20 years old and these girls were pretty much my family, they were like my sisters and the only ones that I saw every single day. It was a very competitive nature, but a very loving nature at the same time.”

“To go out at WrestleMania and have such an awesome match where you know that you had the crowd the entire time and that adrenaline rush – all of us broke down in tears. Even on the bus afterwards, I couldn’t come down from that high. Seeing the video of Iyo’s family crying in the crowd, it was so special because I’ve had that moment and Bianca has had that moment. Iyo hadn’t had that moment yet and to see her have it and captured and presented to everyone, it was a really special day.”