wrestling / News

Rhea Ripley Is Proud of Dominik Mysterio’s Work as a Heel

May 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Rhea Ripley Dominik Mysterio Image Credit: WWE

– It looks like “Mamí” Rhea Ripley is very proud of her Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik Mysterio, and how he’s developed to generate heat since turning heel. Ripley discussed the topic during a recent appearance on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg. Below are some are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ripley on Dominik Mysterio’s development as a heel: “He’s doing such a good job and I’m honestly so bloody proud of him, it’s unbelievable, but having him next to me, I play off of him, and the closer I get to him the more people hate it. I don’t know if it’s a jealousy thing or just a hate thing because of Dom but I try and work with that.”

Rhea Ripley on generating heat: “For me, it’s sort of easy to get back to it at a point when the guys are wrestling. When people see me hit another man and they can’t get me back or they choose not to, they hate that. They instantly want to see me get hit as well so that’s something that definitely helps in a way.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading