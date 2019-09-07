WWE News: Rhea Ripley Is Ready For Shayna Baszler, Apollo Crews and Zelina Vega Hit Argentina, The OC Get Insulted On UpUpDownDown

– Rhea Ripley will face NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler on this week’s episode of NXT and if she wins, she will be placed in the #1 contenders match between Io Shirai, Bianca BelAir and Mia Yim. She wrote about it on Twitter. Ripley previously confronted Baszler last week.

Wednesday I go toe to toe with the first ever 2 time NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler… But the title is NOT on the line!? Instead, if I beat the so called ‘Champ Champ’ then I’ll be placed into a number one contenders match with Mia Yim, Io Shari and Bianca Belair. — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) September 7, 2019

These same superstars that couldn’t get the job done!Absolutely pathetic! I’m not here to be disrespected, and I certainly don’t care about your ‘rules’. I’m here to make a statement and take what deservingly should be mine! #TheNightmare 👹 pic.twitter.com/0ZEIziMWGE — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) September 7, 2019

– Apollo Crews and Zelina Vega are in Argentina promoting Smackdown’s move to Fox Sports, which includes Fox Sports Argentina.

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features The OC getting insulted while playing the game Oh…Sir!!! The Insult Simulator.