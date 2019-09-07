wrestling / News

WWE News: Rhea Ripley Is Ready For Shayna Baszler, Apollo Crews and Zelina Vega Hit Argentina, The OC Get Insulted On UpUpDownDown

September 7, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rhea Ripley NXT 8-28-19

– Rhea Ripley will face NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler on this week’s episode of NXT and if she wins, she will be placed in the #1 contenders match between Io Shirai, Bianca BelAir and Mia Yim. She wrote about it on Twitter. Ripley previously confronted Baszler last week.

– Apollo Crews and Zelina Vega are in Argentina promoting Smackdown’s move to Fox Sports, which includes Fox Sports Argentina.

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features The OC getting insulted while playing the game Oh…Sir!!! The Insult Simulator.

