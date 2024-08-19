Rhea Ripley Says Jade Cargill Is A Dream Opponent

During an appearance at Fanatics Fest NYC (via Fightful), Rhea Ripley responded to recent comments from Jade Cargill, who previously said that Ripley is a dream opponent of hers. Ripley agreed with the sentiment.

She said: “I saw she just said that I’m one of her dream opponents. To be completely honest, she is one of mine as well. I love big beefy girls going at it.“