Rhea Ripley Says Jade Cargill Is A Dream Opponent

August 19, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rhea Ripley WWE Raw 8-12-24 Image Credit: WWE

During an appearance at Fanatics Fest NYC (via Fightful), Rhea Ripley responded to recent comments from Jade Cargill, who previously said that Ripley is a dream opponent of hers. Ripley agreed with the sentiment.

She said: “I saw she just said that I’m one of her dream opponents. To be completely honest, she is one of mine as well. I love big beefy girls going at it.

