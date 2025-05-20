– As previously reported, Zoey Stark suffered what appeared to be a nasty-looking knee injury during her match on this week’s WWE Raw. After a bad landing from a missile dropkick, Stark was taken out of the Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match against Kairi Sane and Rhea Ripley on Monday’s show. Stark’s opponents, Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane, both commented on the match, showing their support to Stark.

Rhea Ripley wrote, “Professional wrestling can be very real and dangerous… Tonight continued to prove that anything can happen. Wishing @ZoeyStarkWWE a speedy recovery! 🖤” Sane also posted on her X account, “I truly hope we get to face each other again when you’re ready. Wishing you a smooth recovery. #Respect @ZoeyStarkWWE”

Additionally, more WWE talents and industry pros are showing their support to Zoey Stark across social media. Bayley, Natalya, Tommy Dreamer, and Dean Muhtadi posted the following tweets in support of Stark:

ZOEY ❤️ — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 20, 2025

I love you @ZoeyStarkWWE and I’m keeping you in my prayers. 🙏 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 20, 2025

No matter how much respect Pro Wrestling gets, it’ll never be enough. Every bump causes damage if even on a micro level. And some can be life altering. Get well soon @ZoeyStarkWWE. We all ❤️ ya! — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 20, 2025

Prayers & positive vibes for @ZoeyStarkWWE

I’m the biggest StarkMark#WWERaw — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) May 20, 2025