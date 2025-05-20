wrestling / News

Rhea Ripley & Kairi Sane Share Their Respect for Zoey Stark, More Wrestlers Show Their Support

May 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Zoey Stark 5-19-25 Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Zoey Stark suffered what appeared to be a nasty-looking knee injury during her match on this week’s WWE Raw. After a bad landing from a missile dropkick, Stark was taken out of the Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match against Kairi Sane and Rhea Ripley on Monday’s show. Stark’s opponents, Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane, both commented on the match, showing their support to Stark.

Rhea Ripley wrote, “Professional wrestling can be very real and dangerous… Tonight continued to prove that anything can happen. Wishing @ZoeyStarkWWE a speedy recovery! 🖤” Sane also posted on her X account, “I truly hope we get to face each other again when you’re ready. Wishing you a smooth recovery. #Respect @ZoeyStarkWWE”

Additionally, more WWE talents and industry pros are showing their support to Zoey Stark across social media. Bayley, Natalya, Tommy Dreamer, and Dean Muhtadi posted the following tweets in support of Stark:

